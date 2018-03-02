Past Pages for Saturday, March 3, 2018

150 Years Ago

The poacher's dog: A dog between a bulldog and a greyhound, or between a greyhound and a terrier, makes the best butcher, or poacher's dog. You may generally know a poacher's dog when you see him. He looks very sleepy in the daytime and seems stupid for the want of a good night's rest. Moreover, he seems slyer and subtler than other dogs and he sulkily does the bidding of his master with the air of either do it or die.

130 Years Ago

There is lots of joy among the boys Sunday night. A chimney of the Mint caught fire, the bells rang, and everybody that has never seen an electric light thought they had turned it on without giving any warning, to surprise the people of the town.

100 Years Ago

The funeral of the late Mrs. Jessie Blackie was held this afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Presbyterian church, Rev. H.H. McCreery officiating, and the appropriate music being rendered by the church.

70 Years Ago

LeRoy Culbertson, the Nevada Appeal star motorized carriers, has been confined to his home because of influenza and won't cover his regular route again until Monday. In the meantime, his territory will be covered by Mike Shaughnessy and Bruce Greenhalgh.

50 Years Ago

Trailer dwellers and home owners in New Empire poured out their woes to the city-county Regional Planning Commission last night at a public hearing to consider desegregating the two in a portion of the community, but no action resulted, because, as one woman put it, "it seems like if you change it, you'll be hurting both sides."

30 Years Ago

Friday was the 40th day in a row without rain in Reno-Carson City. Without a lot of rain or snow in the next month, the summer drought could be one of the worst since pioneers settled in Northern Nevada.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.