Past Pages for Saturday, March 31, 2018

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Ice Cream Social at the White House in Carson on April 2, 1868, given by the Ladies of the Methodist Episcopal Church, for the benefit of the Society."

140 Years Ago

Bodie visitor: Watty Beard dropped upon us like a fallen star. He was fresh, or rather stale, from Bodie. The roads are in a fearful condition. The boys are working hard to keep the way clear, but the snow is crowding them all the time. It was snowing and drifting when he left. The stages are running regularly between Aurora and Bodie, and considering the great difficulties of travel, are making an excellent time. The Exchange Hotel is full, and the Syndicate and Standard mine are running at full blast. Watty looked like a preserved greasewood tree in an alkali desert and will talk to us after he has put in about three days sleep and one day's wash.

130 Years Ago

A terrible calamity: A terrible mining explosion took place at Rich Hill (California), and more than 100 miners were buried in the drifts with all hope of escape cut off. This completely dwarfs the Gould and Curry disaster in this state. More than 60 bodies have been recovered, and it is almost impossible that a single miner has escaped.

100 Years Ago

Classified ads: Choice sweet peas and nasturtium seeds in bulk at Kitzmeyer's Drug store, opposite the State Capital Building. Telephone 3-3-1 for prompt attention, Chas. L. Kitzmeyer, Ph.G. Proprietor.

70 Years Ago

Senator Café: Rumors that the Senator Bar and Café had been sold are not true, according to Ken Johnson, proprietor. Johnson said he planned to remodel the Carson Street site the day after Easter Sunday.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Cinema 50 Discount Theater, all seats $3 — "Hush," "Dark City," and "The Borrowers."

