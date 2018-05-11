Past Pages for Saturday, May 12, 2018

150 Years Ago

Flowers by telegraph: George Lewis got some beautiful roses and tulips from California, by telegraph! Go and take a sip of George's best wine and compliment its "bouquet" if you want to get a sight at those pretty posies. George is so delightful that he is constantly singing, "My love is like the red, red rose."

140 Years Ago

Bodie: The fast freight went out yesterday loaded down with freight and six passengers. The wagon was painted like a circus chariot and looked more inviting than anything. The Southern Transportation Company ought to be a great success.

130 Years Ago

Fat fish: Jase Lathrop took hook and line and goodly lunch and hied himself to the grassy woodland along of banks of the Horseshoe Lake, near Sutro, to fish. He anchored his boat in the shade of a weeping willow, tied a barley sack behind the craft and cast his line. He caught a nice big catfish and put it in the barley sack attached to the boat and continued fishing and caught another, and another. When it was time to leave, he reached for the sack that he thought would have many fish in it, and found it had none. There was a hole the size of a hen's egg in the sack. He had been catching the same fish over and over. His theory is that the fish he threw into the bag ran out of the hole, swam around to the front and ate the angle worm placed on the hook each time.

110 Years Ago

People who come and go: Will U. Mackey was an arrival from Reno; Grover Russell is confined to his home in this city with chickenpox.

70 Years Ago

"C-Day:" Carson High School will be disrupted as preparations were completed for the annual "C-Day" festivities. Friday is the day when seniors of Carson High will take part in the event which sees the huge "C" at the hill west of town get its yearly brightening.

20 Years Ago

Gardnerville Ranchos: Burning weeds sparked a fire that engulfed a homeowner's house. A neighbor was burning weeds with an acetylene torch when a strong breeze spread the fire to a fence and then the roof. The house was three-fourths involved before responders were able to get to the scene.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.