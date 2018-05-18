Past Pages for Saturday, May 19, 2018

150 Years Ago

A Stairless House: In the business quarter of Paris there is an experimental house that will serve as a model for similar structures in other great cities. The chief novelty in this house is the absence of any staircase, the necessary access being supplied by a hydraulic elevator, ascending and descending noiselessly every minute. The lodgers will reach their respective floors speedily. It also enables houses to be built to greater height, the upper floor being as easily accessible as the lower — more preferable on account of better air, light and freedom from noises of the street.

140 Years Ago

Editor: H. R. Mighels arrived yesterday morning from the San Francisco hospital and will assume the tripod (at the Appeal). The deputy first assistant steps down and out, with thanks to a generous public for its patient and praiseworthy endurance.

130 Years Ago

Burial of Rose Postrophe: One of the unfortunate sisterhood from the house of Madame Phillips was buried in this city. Rev. G. R. Davis conducting the services. The dead girl lay in her coffin, her face with the lines of care and mental suffering, wore a calm and beautiful expression. The burial ritual of the Episcopal Church was read and 12 of her former companions knelt by the coffin and joined in the Lord's Prayer. The clergyman, in his closing remarks, stated the deceased had been cast outside the pale of society, and it was his place to cast the mantle of Christian charity over the unfortunate woman.

110 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Camping time will be here and you will need some camping chairs, tables, tents, etc. before you are complete. Carson City Furniture Co. You do not have to go to Reno to get them, but come to us, we can fit you up."

70 Years Ago

Photo caption: The hemline plunges: For those who want even lower hemlines, Paquin of Paris designed a yellow and black Glengarry check suit with an ultra-full skirt that is to be worn over a taffeta petticoat. The jacket is belted in black patent leather.

20 Years Ago

Fired up Las Vegas: Frank Sinatra died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center of a heart attack. He had been ill for more than a year. Sinatra was the biggest name in show business. His appeal extended three generations from bobbysoxers to baby boomers to Gen-Xers. His success came because of his colorful, contradictory personality and humble New Jersey roots.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.