Past Pages for Saturday, May 26, 2018

150 Years Ago

Strawberries: Five miles from San Jose, there are 300 acres of strawberries, 3,000 pounds to the acre. These give a gross income of $170,000, and the fruit brings 15 cents a pound in San Francisco.

140 Years Ago

Scraps: John Cradlebaugh of Cradlebaugh's bridge caught an eagle near his house. The bird had several of his wing feathers pulled out and was unable to fly. The eagle's wings from tip to tip were seven feet, now in the possession of its captor.

Two sides of the Carson Opera House frame are already up and soon the carpenters will be nailing on the rustic.

130 Years Ago

Leap Year party: The young men of this city will give a return Leap Year party. They have secured Zimmer's Orchestra with the latest operatic selections and promise an elegant affair.

70 Years Ago

Mrs. Lillie Stock: There will be a "Homecoming" at the state orphans' home. To be especially honored on that day will be Mrs. Lillie Stock who will complete 20 years of continuous service as nurse at the orphans home. Many of the boys and girls received care from the patient hands of "Stockie," and they will return to pay honor to the long-time and faithful worker.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Republican frontrunner Kenny Guinn filed for governor at the Secretary of State's office.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.