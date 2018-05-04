Past Pages for Saturday, May 5, 2018

150 Years Ago

Horse thieves: Two men, Burk, an Irishman, and Charles Lent, a Dutchman, went to Doc Benton's stable and hired two horses to go. Benton became uneasy and concluded that stock had been stolen. Several hours had lapsed. After a couple hours, Benton contacted Deputy Constable Lackey and there learned the circumstances — The men were last scene at Buckland's near Fort Churchill, but then they moved onto the mountains. Following this Lackey asked Burk to stop, but he wouldn't, and for Lackey it was life or death to him. He wrenched the pistol away from Burk and fired. Burk fell dead, having received the shot between the eyes, the bullet penetrating the brain.

140 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Grand Mardi Gras Carnival: Two performances daily — Great Forepaugh Show! Circus, museum, aquarium, menagerie, etc. My own thirty-four palace built cars. India Elephant Pyramid! Rare and curious wild beasts! 1,500 rare wild animals. Six famous clowns. An elegant and refined circus. First appearance of Young Melville, the Apollo Horse man of America. Grand canvas opera House! Holding 9,000 spectators, furnished with elegant and luxurious drawing room chairs."

130 Years Ago

Livingston's rat: Livingston's barkeeper noticed a rat that was making himself familiar with the saloon. He would sneak out from behind the counter, snatch some cheese and a bit of cracker and would slip up to the waste pan under the beer faucet and take a drink. He sampled all the brands of beer and finally settled down to Jake Klein's beer for a steady drink.

110 Years Ago

Miss Ruth Lindsay Married: Frank M. Kelly, a well known young man of this city, and Miss Lindsay were united in marriage at the home of the Rev. D. O. Colgrove, minister of the Methodist church. Burd Lindsay, brother of the bride, and Miss Margaret Lindsay, a sister to the bride, were the attendances. Immediately after the marriage, the couple went to a nicely furnished home which the groom had prepared for his bride. The groom is a baker employed at the M. Harris store and the bride is a pretty and popular young lady of this city and daughter of Mr. A. C. Lindsay. They are expected to make their home in this city.

50 Years Ago

Court of honor: A candlelight ceremony for Rotary-sponsored Boy Scout Troop No. 33 was held after the following received Tenderfoot badges: Kenneth Longero and George Wright. Mrs. T. Slade presented Robert Berger, Bud Borden and Eddie Stokke their second-class badges. Duane Glanzmann and Roy Whitacre Jr. received first-class badges while Eugene Doss received a star award and Ed Walker a life badge.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "The Western Nevada Musical Theater Company presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'The Sound of Music' at the Carson City Community Center. Tickets $12 general, students $10, youth $8 and $35 for a family."

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.