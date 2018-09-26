Past Pages for Sept. 26-28, 2018

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Warm springs near Genoa: The springs are gaining an excellent reputation in this state for their curative properties to certain chronic diseases, especially those of a rheumatic character. (Enterprise)

140 Years Ago

A rare coin: Mr. Chas. Stone of the Ormsby House club room is the possessor of the oldest piece of silver coinage. It is a Saxon dollar of the year 1607 and in a wonderful state of preservation.

120 Years Ago

Yom Kippur: Monday was the Jewish Day of atonement and all orthodox Jews fasted from food and drink from 6 of the night before until 6 in the evening. The reason the Jews wear their hats at the religious services is as a reminder that the children of Israel marched 40 years in the wilderness, and there being no temples they were obliged to wear hats when they worships as protection against the weather.

100 Years Ago

Make it the biggest parade: WW I — On all fronts in the war sections, the Allies are smashing their way forward. A drive is started for the Fourth Liberty Bond in every city and hamlet. The parade will start at 6:45 forming near the V&T depot. Bring your flags — do your bit. The Red Cross ladies are asked to wear their aprons and caps. Miss Erma Eason will act as Goddess of Liberty, attended by Little Jean Cavell as Red Cross nurse, and Master Spradling as Uncle Sam. The mothers of the soldier boys — nearly 50 strong — will be there in autos provided by the committee.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: "2 bedroom house on 1.42 acres close in, $2,000 down, total $14,500; New Ponderosa Homes, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, fireplace, shake roof, and carpets, $18,450; 1 1/4 net acres 5 miles south of Carson, $2,250 terms. Able Realty, Preston Peterson, Broker."

20 Years Ago

Seeliger Elementary School: Thirty-two second-grade pupils from Seeliger Elementary School attended a special trip to see Native American culture with their teacher, Lisa Greyshield, the only Native American teacher in the Carson City School District. The class traveled to a place where there were grinding stones and a collection of 11 shallow, and water-filled holes. Washoe Tribe members used them 200 years ago to grind corn and pine nuts for winter. Each child sprinkled a little tobacco over the stones as a sign of goodwill and respect.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Circus: Chiarini's Royal Italian Circus will give entertainment with the full troupe on Saturday afternoon. We are informed the trappings are gorgeous having been purchased in Mexico from Maximilian at a cost of $7,000.

140 Years Ago

An accident: A number of boys persisted in jumping on and off the moving cars. One of the lads, named Robinson, while in the act of jumping from one of the cars, had a foot badly injured. If the parents and guardians of these boys will not exercise their authority by restraining them from such foolhardy capers, some of the lads will be killed and the railroad company will not take the blame for it.

120 Years Ago

Short Hand Lecture: Alfred Chartz, who will lecture on "Shorthand and its Mastery" at the public school, requests the Appeal to state that the preachers of the gospel, mothers, students and teachers of shorthand are especially invited.

100 Years Ago

Want ads: "Rabbits for sale — young steel-grey Flemish bucks and does for sale at state prison. Lost — On the Reno-Carson road about six miles from Carson, one government Springfield rifle. Please notify George Edward Parker, Carson, Nevada. Lost — Between the Arlington hotel and Chinatown $50 in bills. Finder please return to Arlington hotel and receive $10 reward."

50 Years Ago

Pat Nixon: Wife of Republican presidential candidate Richard Nixon, returned to Nevada for the opening of the Nixon for President headquarters in Reno. Pat Nixon was born in Ely, Nev., on St. Patrick's Day 46 years ago. Her father, William Ryan, was a gold prospector.

20 Years Ago

Tourism moves to Federal Building (now Laxalt): After several years of planning and work, the 100-year-old, four-story brick structure has begun its new life as Nevada's Tourism Commission. The building once held the old post office. Visitors will open the doors to be greeted by a wood-grained façade. Nevada Magazine will have its offices on the ground floor.

Friday

150 Years Ago

No more burying alive: "Satanella" writes to the San Francisco Call from New York: What do you think of a self-resurrection coffin?

Should you come to life again in your grave, it will supply you with air to breathe, an alarm bell to ring, something to eat and drink and a means of reaching the upper earth. The coffin is taller than an ordinary burial case, in order to give the corpse an opportunity to turn around in it, and it is fitted with springs and the slightest motion of the corpse will remove the portion of the lid that covers the head and chest and where there is a wide chimney, pierced with air holes. The chimney extends above the top of the grave and contains steps and is large enough for the corpse to ascent to reach the upper air. A line is attached to the hand of the corpse when buried whereby the line will ring an alarm bell the moment the hands moves. (San Francisco Call)

140 Years Ago

Trifles: Fallish are these days with yellowing leaves. The days reckoned among "the saddest of the year" are with us.

120 Years Ago

A good lift: Will Days obliged to give a mortgage to A. Brown of the San Francisco Board of Trade for $12,000. Sol Israel, representing the Board of Trade, was sent to assist Mr. Day in the financial management of the concern. It seemed a heavy indebtedness to meet, but in a little over a year the whole debt was paid from the legitimate earnings of the business.

100 Years Ago

Ready to go WW I: Mrs. Minnie Burlington of Oakland recently received a letter from her son Earl. He is with the famous Rainbow division and has been in the thick of the fight. Earl was born in this city. He enlisted at Lodi. Part of his letter follows: "France, August 21, 1918. My Dear Mother: This is my first chance for a real letter so will try and do my best. First of all I must say I have been in Paris and without doubt it is a city beyond comparison. I was much impressed with it all … The last month sure has been just one thing after another and I can say I have been right up among the thickest — hell in other words. Have had close calls and all that, but I still live to tell the tale. Several of my comrades were killed and mighty close to me … a man would do anything to get even and his one thought is to fight … They can't beat the Yanks …"

50 Years Ago

Skating chimp: A resident of a Chicago North Side neighborhood saw a lot of monkeyshines when along comes Mr. Jiggs, a 4-foot-tall, 90-pound chimpanzee skating about on his daily errands. A neighbor exclaimed, "I thought it was a hippie," when Jiggs sailed past her in his red jacket and black trousers with a bag of groceries.

20 Years Ago

Mad cow disease: In London eight people were taken to a hospital when a tanker carrying 22 tons of blood from cattle suffering from mad cow disease spilled on a highway.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.