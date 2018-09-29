Past Pages for Sept. 29-Oct. 2, 2018

Saturday

150 Years Ago

A good piece of work: The stone building put up by the Kitzmeyer boys for a saddler, opposite Wells, Fargo & Co.'s office, is the neatest piece of stone masonry in town. Mr. William Elliot is the builder, and the work does him great credit.

140 Years Ago

A row: Two well known citizens got into a little row in front of the Carson City Savings Bank. It appears that Mr. Anderson, the painter, had an account against Dr. Brewster that he presented for payment. The doctor would not liquidate the same in cash. Mr. Anderson was to get his pay in the doctor's professional services. Words grew hotter and bitter until it resulted in blows. Mr. Anderson then swore out a warrant against the doctor on the charge of assault and battery, upon which he was arrested.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: A man named Armstrong was stabbed in eight places in Dayton during a saloon row. He has considerable blood loss but will recover.

100 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Little Americans do your bit. Eat cornmeal, oatmeal, corn flakes, hominy and rice with milk. Eat no wheat cereals. Leave nothing on your plate. United States Food Administration."

50 Years Ago

Carson Theater: "'Rosemary's Baby' with Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes. 'Shivering and absorbing entertainment. Sly, stylist and suspenseful film is a splendidly executed example of its genre.'"

20 Years Ago

Mobile Home Park: Residents of Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park may have to move if plans to build a Rite Aid become a reality. The residents at the southwest corner of Winnie Lane and Carson Street would be required to move.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

Troops En Route for this State. â€” The Sacramento Union says a company of United States cavalry, numbering about 120 men, came up from San Francisco by steamer on Tuesday morning, and took passage on the Central Pacific to Winnemucca, and then will march out toward Salt Lake. It is understood the Indians have been molesting the Chinese grading the road.

130 Years Ago

The proprietor of the Appeal will leave for Wabuska this morning to take some Holstiens to the Fair, leaving the infamous partisan John Dennis again in charge. The regular editor be back in a few days.

100 Years Ago

The senate late today defeated the woman's suffrage amendment by a vote of 53 to 31 after having just previously tabled the proposed amendment excluding negro women.

70 Years Ago

One bad apple can spoil a barrel. And too many traffic accidents by teen-age drivers are giving our younger drivers a black eye, according to Malcolm McEachin, director of the governor's highway safety committee.

50 Years Ago

Attorney General Harvey Dickerson has ruled that the Ormsby County â€” Carson City Regional Planning Commission has no jurisdiction over state buildings. Commission counsel Richard B. Hanna said late last month it did. State planning board manager William Hancock promptly disagreed and asked Dickerson for the ruling.

30 Years Ago

For a change, kids have the advantage over their parents during visits to Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. At least they can pronounce the name of the prehistoric sea monster that once was the scourge of a fast ocean covering half of Nevada.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

The Royal Italian Circus will arrive here in all its splendor to-day, and give an entertainment this evening. If the program and notices of the press are correct, the performance will be unequaled in the state.

130 Years Ago

The Supreme Court has declared the Mormon test oath bill unconstitutional. The case came from Lincoln county.

100 Years Ago

Karl Charts, one of Carson's best known young men, who has been taken by the government into limited service, leaves tonight for Fort Logan, Colo., where he will be trained for the position he was assigned to. With true Nevada patriotism he is prepared to go anywhere and do his bit.

70 Years Ago

By Robert Laxalt. Somewhere in the maze of stories that has come of the passing of history of the old west lies the answer to a question that has puzzled many a historian â€” how did the Indian wars begin?

50 Years Ago

Police hustled peace protester Jerry Rubin, wearing a bandoleer ribbed with live bullets, of a congressional office building today after he tried to enter a hearing on Chicago's bloody antiwar demonstrations during the Democratic National Convention.

30 Years Ago

A major era in parks improvements are winding down as $3.9 million in park bond projects are expected to be completed in 1989.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan and Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan. Bill Dolan wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.