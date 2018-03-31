Past Pages for Sunday, April 1, 2018

150 Years Ago

Delegation from Douglas County to the Union State Convention: The Unionists of Douglas County held a Convention at Genoa yesterday and selected the following named gentlemen as delegates to the Union State Convention: S.C. Chase, James McLean, J.W. Duncan and Jacob Rodinburg.

130 Years Ago

There is a likelihood that the Prohibition party will take a hand in politics this year. The Appeal has never believed that the appetites of man could be legislated out of existence, and we have never seen an instance where Prohibition was able to permanently suppress the evils of intemperance.

100 Years Ago

Wanted — Patriotic Birds: A campaign to recruit canaries who will give up their lives to help make the world safe for democracy was started in Minneapolis by Arthur Loraine. The part of the canary in the Great War is a snap. All the canary has to do is die. The canary is put on the frontline in the war to indicate the presence of poison gas, then the alarm is sounded.

70 Years Ago

That baby-pink Dodge coupe you see chugging around the streets belongs to none other than Carson's dashing fire chief and bolts and nuts merchant — George H. Meyers. Meyers, who reportedly had the vehicle painted that color to match his cheeks when he plays his ebony-colored clarinet in Carson's hottest musical trio, said he intends to print the words "Fire Chief" in creaming sky-blue across each door.

50 Years Ago

No units of the Nevada National Guard have been placed on alert in the planned call-up, Brig. Gen. Floyd Edsall said this morning. He indicated only one unit in the state, the 150th Maintenance Company at Carson City, was at a level of training that would qualify for possible activation. He said he felt the remainder of state guard forces would not be called because of a recent change from air defense to armored cavalry.

30 Years Ago

Nevada firefighters, with thoughts of last year's disastrous Woodfords fire still on their minds, are worried.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.