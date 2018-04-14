Past Pages for Sunday, April 15, 2018

150 Years Ago

Favorable Weather Prospect: "Ol Snarleyow" went home this morning, and we may in consequence look out for a sensation of storm and bluster. The old barometer brought our late horrible weather with him on Monday. Citizens desiring immunity from such visitations out to club together and employ a picket guard on the frontier of Washoe County.

130 Years Ago

Where is He? It has been over a year since old man Bailey, an African American, was murdered in this county. The man who was heard to say to Bailey, "If you don't pay me three dollars I will kill you before night," was suspected of the crime and skipped the country. Has any effort yet been made to trace his whereabouts or has any printed descriptions of him been circulated over the coast?

100 Years Ago

Clean-Up Spirit in the Air: The clean-up spirit is in the air and many yards, metaphorically speaking, have their faces washed and hair combed and are waiting patiently for their new spring dresses.

70 Years Ago

Two eastern newspapermen who, during the summer of 1946, spent considerable time here while writing a book on short line railroads will return to western Nevada possibly this week to begin work on the history of the famed Wells Fargo transportation system. They are Lucius Bebe and Charles M. Clogged Jr. Their book, "Mixed Train Daily: A Book of Short Line Railroad," was the first book on railroading to become a best seller.

50 Years Ago

Safe crackers hit the historic Delta Saloon in Virginia City Sunday night taking the weekend receipts. Officers said the men methodically stripped the steel plating from around the safe, forming open the door.

30 Years Ago

The FBI and the Sheriff's Department were still interviewing witnesses today in connection with a robbery here at the First Interstate Bank on N. Carson Street. Robbers left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.