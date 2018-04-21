Past Pages for Sunday, April 22, 2018

150 Years Ago

Death of Sandy Bowers: The painful statement reached here yesterday morning of the death at Gold Hill of Mr. Sandy Bowers, the well-known pioneer miner. His disease was pneumonia. The announcement of his demise was the first initiation that came to us of his having being seriously ill. His death will be widely regretted.

130 Years Ago

Political Points: Elko County wants to name a presidential elector. The old-time custom of handshaking is now being practiced with vigor. Black Wallace passed through Elko the other day with his pockets so stuffed with proxies that he could hardly walk up the aisle of the car.

100 Years Ago

As the culmination of the untiring efforts of Governor Boyle and Nevada's two United States senators in a campaign, the conduct of which has brought them the commendation of all mining men in the West and should bring them the thanks of every person in this section. Boyle has witnessed the signing of the silver bill by President Wilson.

70 Years Ago

An invaluable and historical collection, whose items parallel the history of the state itself, will soon become the possession of the Nevada State Museum. The items have adorned the walls of the Carson Brewery bar for many years.

50 Years Ago

Six apartments in the Genelle Cottages, near the corner of E. Long Street and Rand Avenue in Carson, were damaged today by a fire which investigators believe started in the furnace room.

30 Years Ago

The Nevada Gaming Commission licensed two San Francisco businessmen Thursday as the new operators of the Boomtown Casino, west of Reno.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.