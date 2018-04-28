Past Pages for Sunday, April 29, 2018

150 Years Ago

Heart's content: Cigars found their way into the Appeal office — a donation from Adolph Jacobs. Any cigar dealer who thinks he or she has a brand superior to these is at liberty to submit samples of the same to the umpire who is responsible for this "puff."

140 Years Ago

Butts forever: This is now the warcry of all the visitors to the Warm Springs. There is not nearly so much shock in taking a shower after a warm bath and the invigorating effect is greater than when the thermometer is lower or higher. The wagon runs on scheduled time, and every attention is shown to guests.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: John Sweeny is out again as fair as a long-stemmed water lily.

John Hanson, who built the river mills years ago and has been away from Carson for many years, paid the Appeal an office call. He remarked that the office towel had not been washed since his absence.

110 Years Ago

Black moustache: A young man, whose mustache remained jet black while the hair on his head turned white, explained the phenomenon by saying it was because his lips enjoyed all the good things of life and his head had to suffer all the troubles.

50 Years Ago

Classified ads: "Free — Come Get 'Em — Young kittens, half angora, half gosh knows what. Homely little cusses. Probably look like Pop! Will make good pets or ranch cats. See Jock Taylor at this office."

20 Years Ago

Church in a box: Portable Church Industries, a company in Troy, Mich., caters to new churches and parishes without permanent homes. The inside of the church fits into 18 containers. It takes the owners some time to smooth the weekly church-up-church-down ritual that generally takes 1 1/2 hours to set up and dismantle. All that's needed is a location.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.