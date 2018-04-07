Past Pages for Sunday, April 8, 2018

150 Years Ago

Union Services: The Presbyterian and Methodist congregations will unite in religious meetings today. Rev. J.M. Alexander will preach in the Presbyterian church in the morning, and Rev. J.W. Stump will preach at the Methodist church in the evening. An arrangement that will be, we doubt not, very satisfactory to the public.

130 Years Ago

E.P. Lovejoy, of Wabuska, was in the city yesterday. He wants an American Plank in the State Platform.

100 Years Ago

Nevada Industries Humming: Tonopah — Gold mountain region assuming boom days. Goodsprings — Boss mine shows enormous tonnage in sight; development active. Goldfield — Great Bend mine produces rich ore in good quantity. Nye County budget calls for $212,000 for year 1918.

70 Years Ago

What was described as their first real visit here in over 50 years was made in Carson City by two former residents of this community now living in Seattle, Wash. Spending the day reminiscing in Carson were Mrs. Dana Brown, the former Miss Jeanette Sutherland, and Mrs. Joseph Harris, native of Virginia City.

50 Years Ago

Violence, looting and arson scourged sections of Baltimore and Pittsburgh, but Army troops and National Guardsmen rushed in to quell the disorders and enforced an easy calm today. Washington and Chicago, hardest hit by the violence which broke out in the wake of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., were quiet.

30 Years Ago

Tests show dumped solvents suspected of causing cancer and birth defects didn't spread from a Mallory Inc. plant here to nearby domestic or municipal wells, a state official said today.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.