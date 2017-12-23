Past Pages for Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017

150 Years Ago

Funeral of Sheriff Smith: Notwithstanding the inclemency of the weather yesterday, there was a very numerous assemblage of people of both sexes at the Presbyterian church during the performance of the funeral ceremonies which were conducted by the Rev. Mr. Whitaker of the Episcopalian church. It was a gloomy and a sad scene, and one which will long be remembered in sorrow by those who witnessed it. May his rest be undisturbed!

130 Years Ago

A Toll Road Wiped Out: Last Tuesday the Devil's Gate toll road was abolished, and now buggies can go from this city to Virginia unmolested by the toll house keeper. S. D. Calvert has been keeping the toll house for nearly 20 years, and in all that time never had any trouble with any of the numerous patrons. The toll privilege belongs to Senator Fair, and always kept in good order.

100 Years Ago

The sudden death of Senator Newlands has opened up a new and unexpected field of political activity and there are many conjectures as to what the result will be and who will succeed the late senator in the upper house of Congress.

60 Years Ago

Blue Diamond: The entire town of Blue Diamond joined in the search today for two small boys missing in the rugged foothills of Mt. Charleston since late yesterday when they went on a prospecting trip.

30 Years Ago

Former Nevada Republican Sen. Paul Laxalt said this week he and three attorneys, one of them a Democrat, have formed a Washington, D.C. law firm.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.