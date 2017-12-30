Past Pages for Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017
December 30, 2017
150 Years Ago
Highway robbery: A dealer in turkeys and fowls, G. B. Boggiano, brought two wagon loads to Gold Hill and Virginia and when returning toward Carson with his money was stopped by two highwaymen on the Carson road. He was made to "deliver" between five and six hundred dollars in coin. The highwaymen gobbled up the spondulicks, told their victim to git and then coolly march off down towards the old laundry! (Gold Hill News)
140 Years Ago
Trumpets and bells: At an early hour the Carson street arabs (sic) took advantage of the license granted on New Year's Eve to make all the noise one can, and gathered all the old cow bells and trumpets that could be secured in an honorable manner. The turmoil was kept up until a late hour.
110 Years Ago
Young folks ill: Page Burlington has developed a case of smallpox, and Nina Kitzmeyer is confined to her home with measles.
100 Years Ago
Young inmate of Orphan's Home Passes: Freda E. Lauritzen, an inmate of the Orphans' Home for three years, died from heart disease. Her mother died nearly three years ago. With three brothers and one sister, Freda was admitted to the Home in July, 1915.
70 Years Ago
Classified ads: For rent — Sleeping rooms, $5-$7 per week; also large room with two double beds; electric hot plate furnished. Old Home Lodge.
20 Years Ago
Vegas boom: Census figures show the Las Vegas area experienced a 40.9 percent increase in population between 1990 and 1996 compared to 6.7 percent nationwide.
Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.
