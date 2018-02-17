Past Pages for Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018

150 Years Ago

Mr. Peter Van Winkle, one of the oldest inhabitants of Carson, takes his departure hence to San Francisco today, intending to become a resident of that place. His many old friends will be sorry to lose him. A prosperous journey to him. General Nourse will make an advance movement on the Bay City, by the way of Steamboat Springs and Dutch Flat. The general will move at daylight this morning with two days cooked rations in his haversack and 30 rounds of ammunition in his cartridge box. He will probably occupy a week or more in making his contemplated raid.

130 Years Ago

"Sawdust chute" is the latest appellation bestowed upon the Truckee River.

100 Years Ago

Sympathy Being Wasted on Alien Enemy: Fedderson, who has been employed in the offices of the State Highway Commission in this city, last week upon request resigned from that department on Saturday evening, and, with his wife and two children, departed for San Francisco. Fedderson is of German parentage and, though born outside the empire, was educated in Germany and for a year served in the Kaiser's army.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

What aid the city and county can extend toward the construction of this city's long-awaited Carson-Tahoe Hospital was the nature of an informal round-table discussion in the courthouse this week. Officials of the hospital board said they were primarily interested in obtaining county aid for the creation of adequate road facilities into the hospital tract.

50 Years Ago

Clark County Public Defender Richard Bryan says he will gladly go to Carson City to inspect the state prison and adds Gov. Laxalt was wrong in barring Assemblywoman Flora Dungan. "I will find out where the bodies are buried," said Bryan, adding hastily that he was using a figure of speech. Dungan, head of the state's institution's committee, was barred as a woman from entering the institution.

30 Years Ago

About 300 people turned out for a Nevada Department of Transportation design hearing Wednesday to look at plans to relocate U.S. 395 to the east of the existing highway in 15 years.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.