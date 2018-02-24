Past Pages for Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018

150 Years Ago

Washoe Valley Items: We hear through a gentleman from Washoe City there is a considerable amount of snow in Washoe Valley, and the weather continues very cold for the season — much colder than here. Washoe Lake is still risen, the ice being about 16 inches thick. Much ice is being put up by parties in the valley. In Washoe City most of the saloon keepers have housed large quantities for their own use, while others are putting up for two years supply. The ice is the finest ever cut at the lake.

130 Years Ago

Some beautiful specimens of petrified wood from Holbrook, Ariz., are exhibited at Friend's window. They belong to Dr. Lee and are nearly as hard as a diamond.

100 Years Ago

Judge Richard Stoddart, of one of the district courts of Washoe County, has been notified by the war department that he will be commissioned a major in the judge's advocate department as soon as he passes the necessary physical examination.

70 Years Ago

Mrs. Dora Bath, Mrs. Ann Fettic and Mrs. Emma King will be hostesses to members of the Thimble Club when the group meets tomorrow night at the Bath home on West Spear Street.

50 Years Ago

Air pollution is only a minor problem today in Ormsby County, but the local chapter of the Nevada Society of Professional Engineers is doing something to protect the local air from future pollutants.

30 Years Ago

Carson City Supervisors Marilee Chirila and Ron Swirczek said today they want a policy that calls for city officials to notify all board members when a sewage spill or similar health issue arises following a 640,000-gallon partially treated sewage spill that went into the Carson River in late December.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.