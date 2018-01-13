Past Pages for Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018

150 Years Ago

Hank Monk: Sleighing parties are numerous. Eleven couples went to attend the ball at Dayton in one sleigh drawn by six horses driven by Hank Monk. Rhoades, Hale, Wright, Wayman, Rail, Pixley, Tyrrell, Marlette, Clarke and Hatch, with the ladies in one sleigh were a merry party — all headed to the National Hotel.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: Mr. Edward Poole has opened the old ten-pin alley saloon opposite the Arlington House.

120 Years Ago

For sale: The dwelling house on Kings Street occupied by G. H. Meyers. For price and particulars enquire of B. Olcovich, Los Angeles, Cal.

100 Years Ago

Artistic decorations: A. V. Wiggins, the artist, has been engaged in decorations of the walls of the Capitol corridors. The work has completed the improvement scheme of the old building to a degree where it will be hardly recognizable by the lawmakers. Added to the new floor of tile and marble wainscot, the artist has placed an artistic border of sagebrush above the wainscot. Reaching to a handsome three-foot frieze of most artistic design in emblematic form the various industries of the state. This includes continuous scrollwork with names of various metals printed, paintings of heads of livestock and the seal of the state.

70 Years Ago

Color film: The University of Nevada campus has been selected by a Hollywood motion picture company as the location for a production called "An Apartment for Peggy." The film shows the difficulties of a young GI student and his bride in finding living quarters so he may attend college.

20 Years Ago

Box Office top weekend movies by gross to date: "Titanic," "Good Will Hunting," "As Good as It Gets," "Wag the Dog," "Tomorrow Never Dies," "Mouse Hunt," "Firestorm,""Jackie Brown," "Scream," and "Amistad."

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.