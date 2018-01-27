Past Pages for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018

150 Years Ago

Episcopal Church: The Mite Society of the Episcopal Church contemplates giving a series of parties for the benefit of their church; one of them will be a fancy dress "hop," or a promenade concert. They will secure the best musical talent that can be procured in this and neighboring towns.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: Mr. James St. Clair, street inspector, is constructing a walk from the post office to Matt Rinckle's mansion.

Abe Richey, the fur-bedecked mountaineer, is lingering in our classical midst. He tries without success to cultivate the good feeling of former friendly dogs.

There is only one Chinese student at the South Ward school. He is nine-years old and in the second grade.

Recommended Stories For You

130 Years Ago

Gossipy letter: Oliver Roberts has received a letter from Jim Townsend. Here are a few extracts: "There is no express here. The mail is carried on snowshoes, and the carrier takes nothing but letters, not even newspapers. We have had but two mails in a month. The snow is a mile deep. Haven't seen the top of my smoke-stack since Christmas, and don't expect to get a glimpse of it until about the Fourth of July … But we are happy with plenty of grub and high hopes for the coming season …"

100 Years Ago

Scarlet fever: Four cases are reported in Virginia City. The Storey County board of health has ordered a strict quarantine of all houses where patients are kept, and measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

70 Years Ago

Photo caption: She's the cat's: Princess Mickey, one-year-old blue Persian, sports one of the four hats she wore at the recent Atlantic Cat Club show in New York. This little stylist of feline fashions has a wardrobe that includes a housedress, ballet dress, two sweaters, a chamois windbreaker, four hats and a rhinestone crown.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Elvis & Marilyn all musical show! February 6th, $8 per person at the Carson City Community Center. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels and the Community Center."

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006