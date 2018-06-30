Past Pages for Sunday, July 1, 2018

150 Years Ago

One foot races: Jake Kline bet John Rosser he could go from Victor Muller's saloon on King street to the Brewery on one foot. John socked up the money and Jake hobbled in. He won the race and the purse, first time trying. Several other hoppers tried to perform the same feat but all slipped up. Kline is now the champion one-foot racer in the State.

140 Years Ago

Personal and Impersonal: The Curry's new hose carriage was constructed at the shop of W. D. Torreyson of Carson and is a beauty. It is of solid wrought iron and as substantial as it is handsome. There is enough red about it to gladden the heart of the traditional Syskey and will be brought out by the Curry boys on the Fourth of July.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: "The Virginia Report" denies that the Crown Point and Belcher mines have been closed down.

The Fourth of July Committee will award a $15 cash prize for the best decorated business house, inside and out.

100 Years Ago

Carson warriors visit (WWI): Carson boys who have joined the colors returned to the old hometown to spend a few days. They have undergone intensive training and are in the finest fettle imaginable. Among the number arriving were George Whitaker and Will Karge (who will be going to France), Angelo Bernardino who is alert in step and bright of eye (going to the front), Herbert Heidenreich who is in the naval service, Dave Gimble who has been doing the intensive act at the Presidio with heavy artillery and Andrew Blackwell, the youngest of all, stationed at Camp Fremont.

70 Years Ago

Souvenir hunter: A thief with a taste for knickknacks stole the red light from Ralph Bovenzi's wrecking truck. According to Chief Police Howard Hoffman. "Some of them seem to steal today just for the sake of stealing."

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Nevada's first native-born bald eagle to be fledged in in the Silver State for more than 120 years was perched on a tree 300 yards from its nest in a cottonwood tree.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote Past Pages for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.