Past Pages for Sunday, July 15, 2018

150 Years Ago

Episcopal Church: The Episcopalians are fitting a residence for Rev. Allen who is expected here in a few days. Mr. Allen and family arrived in San Francisco from the East last week.

140 Years Ago

Turn Verein picnic: The Carson Turners will join the Virginia and Gold Hill Turners in their picnic that is to be held at Treadway's Orchard. This will be one of the most thoroughly enjoyable affairs ever seen. It takes the Germans to have a merry time.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: It may be a little early for the political pot to boil yet, but its high time the old thing was scoured out and the fire kindled.

120 Years Ago

The water famine: Carson is up against a water famine. The Water company insists that there is enough to supply the city for all reasonable purposes. Consumers dispute this and say that most of the time they have no water for their yards and sometimes not enough to wash in. A couple miles north of the city is a water pipe carrying millions of gallons of water to Virginia City. The water comes from Marlette Lake. A city water pipe tapping the supply pipe north of town would mean a large water supply with extra pressure in case of a fire.

70 Years Ago

Birthday: Sandy Chambers was honored on her 14th birthday party. Guests were taken to Bowers Mansion where all went swimming, and later a picnic lunch was served. Those invited were Georgia Meyers, Ruth Thom, Fred Harvey and Arthur Glover …

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Wallace theaters — "Small Soldiers," "Lethal Weapon 4," "Armageddon," "Dr. Doolittle," "Madeline."

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.