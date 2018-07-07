Past Pages for Sunday, July 8, 2018

150 Years Ago

Episcopal Clergyman for Carson: Rev. Mr. Allen sailed from New York, June 16th, and probably arrived in San Francisco, en route for this place, where he is expected to become resident pastor of the new Episcopal Church.

140 Years Ago

Dots and darts: Water-cistern—They are building a new water-cistern, also called a fire-cistern at the intersection of Telegraph and Ormsby streets, one square west of the Adams House.

Opera House—That black paint that they were painting the south and east sides of the new Opera House is fire proof.

120 Years Ago

Poll tax: In the State of Nevada there was a blot on the Statute books in the law prohibiting anyone voting who had not paid the poll tax. John Wilson, a printer employed at the Appeal, contested the law and the result is that the Supreme Court decided the law to be unconstitutional. It was an outrage upon the American citizen to deprive him of his vote because he did not have $2 with him to settle this State extortion.

100 Years Ago

Carson City Boosters' club: A preliminary meeting of what is hoped will be the nucleus of the new club was held at the county court house, Carson City being one of the oldest and most historic towns in the state. Businessmen have come to see the importance of making this city known to the thousands of tourists who annually slip through their fingers because there has been no organized ad club or body of boosters.

70 Years Ago

"Chicken Every Sunday" movie: The Kit Carson Riding Club will aid in the movie production of "Chicken Every Sunday." The Club is lending assistance to the Twentieth Century-Fox Studio of Hollywood as they begin filming by arranging for horses, buggies and rigs needed in 1900 background scenes.

20 Years Ago

Gold Prices: Gold prices dropped below $280 an ounce reaching a 20-year low. Layoffs are common in rural areas as 600 mines and mill workers have lost their jobs.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote Past Pages for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.