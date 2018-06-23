Past Pages for Sunday, June 24, 2018

150 Years Ago

Fatal Accident. A person from China employed on the ranch of Mr. Crowell, near this place, was killed day before yesterday by a log rolling over him.

130 Years Ago

Miss Sophie Jacobs won the $5 at the matinee yesterday. The object was to obtain as many words as possible out of the word matinee. She had 103 words and 101 of them were correct. Last night Fatty Cohn, Tim Dempsey, Jack Furlong, and George Givovich left for Hope Valley to fish for a few days.

100 Years Ago

The attenuated wiener was much in evidence Saturday night when the Misses Margaret and Mary McCarran, charming daughters of Judge and Mrs. P.A. McCarran, entertained a few of their friends at their parents home on South Carson street. Improvised spits were liberally used in bringing the wieners to a luscious brown over a formidable camp fire thrown up in the yard and the "wurst" in the wieners was delightfully delectable.

70 Years Ago

The Eagle Market, the oldest operating business in Nevada, and the Stone market, running close behind it in point of age, have changed ownership. The new owners, are Ralph Dofflemrye, manager of Union Ice company of Reno and Ben Lewis, manager of the same company's frozen food locker.

50 Years Ago

Several activities are planned by the Ormsby-Carson Recreation Department this week at its supervised playgrounds, including a special event on Friday. "Bicycle Day" will be conducted Friday for all youngsters between the ages of 6-11 at the Carson High School Field. Competition will include best decorated bicycle, slow bicycle race, distance race and obstacle race.

30 Years Ago

A revealing feature about Carson City's nude beaches, descriptions of the area's "best" camping spots, and tips on summertime exercise are included in the summer edition of Sierra Magazine, included in the Nevada Appeal's Sunday edition.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.