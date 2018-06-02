Past Pages for Sunday, June 3, 2018

150 Years CAgo

The circus exhibited a good paying house at Empire night before last and here yesterday afternoon and evening. The little folks were in attendance in the afternoon and at night the box seats were filled at night to three hundred and fifty to four hundred people. Constable, the clown, is lively and full of genuine, fresh fun, not a parrot, not much of a spouter; but animated, jolly and free from more offensive exaggerations that clowns are too apt to indulge in.

130 Years Ago

Editorial Aftermath. The result of John Dennis Editing the Appeal: Please take out my ad. I am a Democrat but I want no bald-headed, lop-eared, free trader to air himself where I am. M. Cohn. Quit leaving the paper at my house until you sober up. Sam Wright. Mr. Davis: Please let me lay off for a week and give my head a rest. The wear and tear on my mind trying to make sense out of Dennis' editorial has nearly made me sick. Yours, Ed Dupuis, Printer's Devil.

100 Years Ago

Yesterday Memorial Day was observed in a quiet though befitting manner in Carson. Business was generally suspended and about 9:30 o'clock a procession made up of the Grand Army, Woman's Relief Corps, Spanish War Veterans members of the Eagles, Masons, the school children and citizens on foot and in auto proceeded to Lone Mountain Cemetery.

70 Years Ago

Operators of gambling resorts in the Lake Tahoe area probably will breathe easier after this coming weekend. The Douglas County licensing board meets in Minden to consider whether to approve or reject applications for gaming licenses extended by the majority of resorts on the Nevada side of the lake.

50 Years Ago

Mary Ross, member of a leading pioneer Nevada family, died Friday in Carson-Tahoe Hospital after an extended illness. Mrs. Ross is the widow of the late John Ross, prominent Yerington contractor and law enforcement officer before his death in 1938.

30 Years Ago

Unless the Bureau of Land Management can "come up with an adequate explanation" of a wild horse birth control experiment gone awry, U.S. Sen. Harry Reid says the program should be halted immediately.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.