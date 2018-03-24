Past Pages for Sunday, March 25, 2018

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Carson Book Store. Fancy Goods. John G. Fox. Most costly ever brought to Carson. Fancy Stationery, Diaries for 1868. Jewelry, watches, photograph albums, standard works of History and Fiction, Magazines, etc. "

140 Years Ago

Letter to the editor from Watty Beard: March 24, 1878. "First, I must speak of Aurora. The Exchange Hotel is now in splendid running order … In Bodie in regard to the mines everything is prosperous … I must say the enormous price at which building lots are held prevent many who would prove valuable citizens from starting business. Aurora and Bodie both have a bright future before them."

Arrested: Officer Duncan arrested a tramp. He was lodged in jail, but to lighten the weight of the honest taxpayer, the tramp was released on his own promise to proceed to the county line, cross it and never again return.

130 Years Ago

At St. Peter's: On Sunday, Bishop Leonard preached both morning and evening sermons. The choir consisting of Mrs. Hanford, Miss Wasson, Miss Parkinson, Judge Leonard and Mr. Will Mackey, under the direction of Mrs. M. P. Dorsey, rendered some very fine music. The Bishop also addressed the prisoners at the State Prison. After the evening service, the Bishop was introduced to members of the congregation. He is an eloquent preacher and made a favorable impression to all who heard him. During his stay in Carson, the Bishop was the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Williams of the Orphans' Home.

100 Years Ago

Jumbo: A. Y. Werner had been injured at Jumbo while working in one of the mines there, suffering a broken leg.

70 Years Ago

First modern store: The Market Spot, Carson City's first modern store, will have their grand opening April 1. Local contractor, Sture Svensson, and his men began construction the first of the year.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: The Ormsby House at 600 S. Carson St. was taken over by Cerberus Partners in 1997. Manager Bob Cashell is expected to report to the Gaming Control Board.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.