Past Pages for Sunday March 4, 2018

150 Years Ago

Quarterly meeting: The quarterly meeting of the M.E Church will be held with Rev. A. N. Fisher, P.E. conducting the services. There will be a Love feast in the morning, preaching morning and evening with the Lord's Supper at the end of the morning sermon.

140 Years Ago

Pencil scratches: The boardwalk from the mouth of the flume to the street below Hank Martin's on Carson Street is rapidly approaching completion. It will be a great convenience to the citizens of that part of the city and will be quite fashionable for those who wish to walk for their health. Mayo Greenlaw is out in his new postal uniform. He looks like a full-fledged policeman without the corporosity.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The Electric Light Company has been so well patronized it will probably have to send for another dynamo to supply the demand. The electric light will blaze in the Capitol Square in a few days. Legislative Committees need not ask for "more light" next winter.

110 Years Ago

Leisure Hour Hall: They will be turning the hall into a hurdy-gurdy house. You'll enjoy the fun evening if you don't dance yourself. Admission is only 25 cents. Dancing from 9 to 12 whether you wear your togs or not.

70 Years Ago

Lamps off: Carson City streets will grow dimmer and dimmer as long as electricity remains short. Every other lamp in Carson City streets will be turned off effective immediately. City trustees indicated their power cost would be cut in half as a result of curtailing power consumption.

20 Years Ago

Down winders: Members of a federal panel plan to have some guidelines that will allow residents of various states to determine whether they were exposed to radioactive iodine fallout that has been linked to thyroid cancer. Ninety nuclear weapons tested in Nevada during the Cold War may have caused "hot spots" of radiation nationwide and may have exposed up to 75,000 people to higher risks of thyroid cancer …

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.