Past Pages for Sunday, May 13, 2018

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Found — One grey horse, Spanish brand on left hip, about fourteen hands high. Said horse came to Swifts Station. The owner can recover his property by paying the charges for feed, and the cost of this advertisement. Fred D. Turner, agent for Lake Bigler Toll-Road Company."

140 Years Ago

Hank Monk goes to Glenbrook. He says things are lively up there and both boats are running on time.

130 Years Ago

Tiptoe through the tulles: A tradition among the Indians was that some strange reptile lived in Washoe Lake, and the Indians don't fish there. A few nights ago several people fishing heard a bestial croak in the tulles too loud for a frog. Deputy State Controller Holbrook said it sounded like an alligator. Schneider, the baker, vows that he has seen a monster of some sort dragging its body through the tulles, and it was at least 18 feet long.

Recommended Stories For You

110 Years Ago

Boxing: Joe Gans, the champion, knocked out Boer Unholz, in the 11th round. The fight was a one-sided affair. Unholz was gritty but no match for his opponent.

70 Years Ago

Julia Bulette's portrait: A portrait, painted by Richard Fitch from descriptions in old newspapers of Julia Bulette, has been put on display in the Crystal Bar in Virginia City. Most historians do not think an authentic portrait exists. One in particular has been distributed that historians regard as skeptical. It is the portrait of racial characteristics that would have made it impossible for Julia to have appeared in public.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Carson Middle School 6th graders Valerie Parker, Halley Picton, Meghan Cass and Jessica Mapes enjoy Coke during a party from the school in honor of the students raising $2,000 during a penny war. Proceeds went to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.