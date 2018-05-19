Past Pages for Sunday, May 20, 2018

150 Years Ago

Methodist Church Social: Flowers, strawberries and cream were provided by the ladies at the White House. The Carson band was in attendance with a godly number present. The flowers were beautiful and fragrant, and berries as luscious as California could supply.

140 Years Ago

Foot races: The employees of the Mint were treated to some acrobatic getawayitiveness [sic] at the picnic of Professor Varney. Sporting characters wishing to enliven the day arranged an impromptu foot race. A purse was made up. The runners were Ed Culver, affectionately named "Smoky" and a gentlemen encased in a set of bottle green tights named Canavan. The course was at a point in front of the Arlington House, to the depot and between the two tracks. The heat was short and the boys like gay gazelles. Mr. Canavan won the purse of $100.

130 Years Ago

Sutro divorced: A document was filed in San Francisco and signed by Adolph and his wife. Adolph Sutro agrees to leave his trustees — Elliott J. Moore and W. K. Van Eten certain property that would yield $1,500 a month. The wife was to start at once for Europe and be absent three years. He was to give $2,000 for his wife's expenses and debts to the extent of $22,000. The $500 monthly allowance is to cease at her death.

110 Years Ago

Mansion plans accepted: The Board of Capital Commissioners accepted the completed plans for the Governor's Mansion. The contract price will be $25,000 or less.

70 Years Ago

Photo caption: Miss Mary Cameron, junior student at Carson High School, was installed as worthy advisor of Carson Assembly Order of Rainbow for Girls. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James G. Cameron of Stewart.

20 Years Ago

Soup essay: Joseph McKinney, a fifth grader at Mark Twain Elementary School, won an essay contest sponsored by Campbell's Soup Company and Albertson's Food and Drug. The assignment was to write an essay on why Albertson's should give Mark Twain Elementary 100,000 soup labels. Joseph said, "I showed them that the school has a strong need for some microscopes." Nellana De Graff, principal at the school, said students have competed in the past and used the labels to purchase items for the school.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.