Past Pages for Sunday, May 27, 2018

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Union and King Street Meat Markets. John Rosser Proprietor of the above markets. Having been longer in the meat business in Carson than any man here. Fresh and salt meat, including beef, pork, veal, mutton, sausages of all kinds — Places of business King and Carson Street, just south of St. Charles Hotel …"

140 Years Ago

All sorts: A bloodhound weighing 146 pounds was at Winnemucca. He was a railway passenger and did not consent to remain among the Humbolters.

130 Years Ago

Baseball: There was an interesting game of baseball between the consolidated Meteors and Zephyrs at the Overland. The score was 10 to 14 in favor of the latter.

110 Years Ago

Chinatown fire in Reno: Reno was the scene of an exciting fire that threatened to do a great amount of damage. The fire started in Chinatown. A number of small buildings and rookeries in Chinatown and the red-light district were destroyed.

100 Years Ago

Snow: West of town the hills are quite white with snow, reaching well down into the foothills. At Virginia City two or three inches of snow fell.

70 Years Ago

Student receives plaque: Robert Howard Culpepper received first place in a nation-wide crayon art contest. Presentation of the award was made by the Mrs. Merle Benham, principal of the grammar school. The plaque read that the crayon art was adjudged by the board of nationally famous artists as the most outstanding in the entire state.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.