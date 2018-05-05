Past Pages for Sunday, May 6, 2018

150 Years Ago

Carson Race Track: The track has been leased for the season by George Lewis and Mr. Marshall Willard, who will put the it in first-rate order. The track will be open to the public to "swing around the circle" without money and without price. Big sweepstakes races will be coming off in the course of a few weeks. George is keeping up his shake … more power to ye, my son!

140 Years Ago

Go to church today: Brother Hammond and Father Tormey will be found administering to their several flocks and ought to have large congregations. At the Episcopal Church, Mr. Eastman of Gold Hill will officiate and at the Presbyterian, Mr. Gillies of Virginia City will preach. These gentlemen, being non-residents, will be, of course, well received.

130 Years Ago

Broken shoulder: While attempting to get off a moving train, Will Davis, a compositor of the Appeal, fell and broke his right shoulder. It will prevent his sticking type for some weeks.

110 Years Ago

Christianity on Wheels: A missionary wagon carrying three persons, the Rev. Peter Zee, his wife, and an old African-American preacher named Uncle Jerry Anderson, arrived in Carson City. They came overland from California. Both men are ordained ministers of the Methodist church and have been traveling the country for several years preaching and working for the faith as they saw fit.

50 Years Ago

Carson Chatters (Carson High School newsletter): Meet Marilyn Kean. Marilyn is considered one of the "belles" of her class — active in band, chorus and is an accompanist for choir. She is a first-class musician. She is active in her church youth group, representative to Episcopal Youth Conference and an actress. She eventually plans to enter foreign missionary work.

20 Years Ago

Mother's Day card winner: Kelly Lopeman has the talent to reach her goal of becoming an artist. She is a fifth grader at Minden Elementary School — and named one of the top 51 finalists in the nation for a Mother's Day card contest sponsored by the Kentucky Fried Chicken Corporation.

