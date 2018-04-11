Past Pages for Thursday, April 12, 2018

150 Years Ago

Admitted to Citizenship: At a special session of the U.S. District Court, held for that purpose before Judge Baldwin on Saturday, 62 persons were admitted to citizenship. Of the entire number, 37 were natives of England, 10 of Ireland, 9 of Prussia, 2 of France, 1 of Scotland, 1 of Austria, 1 of Russia and 1 of Sweden.

130 Years Ago

Look Out for Speared Trout: There are Indians in the city selling speared trout. It is not only illegal to spear trout, but illegal to have them in one's possession. The Fish Commissioner should be posted on these cases, and prosecute.

100 Years Ago

Children Taking Interest in "Victory Prayer:" There are four little children in the western part of town who are taking a great interest in the "victory prayer." They have discussed it for several days and this morning before dressing the older ones devoted some time to the rehearsal of the smaller one in proper formula.

70 Years Ago

Possibility that the public service commission's recent ruling concerning relaxation of outside power regulations may be released in the event that the overall 20 percent cut is not reached was held as a distinct possibility today.

50 Years Ago

Mr. and Mrs. Dominic Pierini of Dayton were informed this morning that their son, John Robert Pierini, 9th Infantry, was killed in action in the Mekong Delta on April 5. He had been in Vietnam just a month.

30 Years Ago

More than 60 jobs will be available this fall after a 40-year-old company moves its headquarters to the capital city. Dura-Bond Bearing Company will establish the first industrial tenant in the Carson City air park industrial area on Arrowhead Drive.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.