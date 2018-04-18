Past Pages for Thursday, April 19, 2018

150 Years Ago

From Parker's Station: Kauffman's, April 14 — A boy, 15 years old, named Elliott, was murdered yesterday at Parker's Station on the Humboldt. He was alone at the station, and it is supposed that he was killed for his money. No clue to the murderer has yet been gained.

130 Years Ago

Congressman Woodbury announces he is not a candidate for the Supreme Bench.

100 Years Ago

Another porch was taken down on Carson's Main Street yesterday, that in front of the shoe store of W.H. Sweetland, and its removal has added its mite to improving the appearance of things. Slowly but surely the march of progress continues into way along the city's main thoroughfare.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

Nevada Appeal carriers who have been learning the various newspaper routes in Carson City for the past several months took over on their own as of today. New carriers include Bruce Greenhalgh, Donald Odell, Mike Shaughnessy and Delbert Longero.

50 Years Ago

Last Chance Joe Sez: Our luncheon guest for Wednesday is Berniece Schneider.

30 Years Ago

Like most Americans, Robert Del Tredici knew little about a cash crop that 13 U.S. companies help produce: nuclear bombs. His lack of knowledge ended in 1987 after he spent six years writing the book, "At Work in the Fields of the Bomb."

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.