Past Pages for Thursday, April 19, 2018
April 18, 2018
150 Years Ago
From Parker's Station: Kauffman's, April 14 — A boy, 15 years old, named Elliott, was murdered yesterday at Parker's Station on the Humboldt. He was alone at the station, and it is supposed that he was killed for his money. No clue to the murderer has yet been gained.
130 Years Ago
Congressman Woodbury announces he is not a candidate for the Supreme Bench.
100 Years Ago
Another porch was taken down on Carson's Main Street yesterday, that in front of the shoe store of W.H. Sweetland, and its removal has added its mite to improving the appearance of things. Slowly but surely the march of progress continues into way along the city's main thoroughfare.
Recommended Stories For You
70 Years Ago
Nevada Appeal carriers who have been learning the various newspaper routes in Carson City for the past several months took over on their own as of today. New carriers include Bruce Greenhalgh, Donald Odell, Mike Shaughnessy and Delbert Longero.
50 Years Ago
Last Chance Joe Sez: Our luncheon guest for Wednesday is Berniece Schneider.
30 Years Ago
Like most Americans, Robert Del Tredici knew little about a cash crop that 13 U.S. companies help produce: nuclear bombs. His lack of knowledge ended in 1987 after he spent six years writing the book, "At Work in the Fields of the Bomb."
Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- United States Air Force launches investigation into F-22A Raptor crash at Naval Air Station Fallon
- Out of My MinDesigns fabric store opening in Carson City
- Schools chief search down to 9
- Dawn Oxley sentenced to 90 months on drug charges
- Carson City Sheriff’s says Grand Slam time at Denny’s, possible fight reported