Past Pages for Thursday, April 26, 2018

150 Years Ago

The Carson Brass Band started for Markleeville on Sunday morning, its services having been engaged for the Old Fellows' celebration at that place, which occurred yesterday. The following named gentlemen are members of the band: Dan Madeira, Chas. W. Friend, Theo A. Hale, Geo. Cowing, Lyman Frisbie, James Meyer and Dean Hatch.

130 Years Ago

Fell off the Engine: The night before last the engineer of the down train to Reno discovered when, at Huffaker, Mr. Campbell, his fireman, had fallen off the engine. The cars were backed up several miles, but no findings of the lost man. The lost fireman was found a mile this side of Brown's Station, with his shoulder broken and his body badly bruised. He said he was seized with a sudden faintness and fell off.

100 Years Ago

At the presentation of "The Kaiser" at the Grand this afternoon, the four-minute speakers began firing the first of their volleys, Rev. Harold Kelley being the gunner on this occasion.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

A tightly closed burlap bag and battered black suitcase swinging about seven feet above the ground along the racks of Clear Creek this week caught the sharp eyes of a state game warden. The victim of the suitcase was identified as a fledgling golden eagle and in the gunnysack an almost perfectly preserved full grown golden eagle.

50 Years Ago

(Photo caption) Still Friends — Although Richard Nixon didn't get any endorsement out of Gov. Paul Laxalt, the two parted, at least it would seem from this picture, the best of friends after their meeting yesterday.

30 Years Ago

The 840-member Carson City Chamber of Commerce has gone on record supporting the Nevada Retail Association in its efforts to ban a tax on personal or corporate income.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.