Past Pages for Thursday, April 5, 2018

150 Years Ago

Sentenced: John Milroy, or Malloy, the young man arrested on charge of having committed burglary in entering Abraham's store having pleaded guilty to the indictment, was yesterday sentenced to a term of one year in the State Prison.

130 Years Ago

For several years past Carson has been badly left in the matter of a 4th of July celebration. Carson has always been willing to take a backseat and let other towns take the cream. These other towns are always loud in their promises of reciprocating, but when the year rolls around, the tune is changed.

100 Years Ago

Following a brief business meeting, the Leisure Hour Club last evening gave one of the most attractive and interesting programs it has ever been its province to present, and, though the audience that attended was not as large as the occasion warranted, it made up in enthusiasm what lacked in numbers.

70 Years Ago

Rumors that the Virginia & Truckee Railway had been sold or that it was to be abandoned were forcibly denied here today by G.A. Sampson, vice president and general manager.

50 Years Ago

Ormsby County residents will be asked for an expression of approval of the formation of a county-wide fire protection district this week for a $400,000 fire station at Arrowhead Drive and Goni Road.

30 Years Ago

The state Supreme Court on Thursday condemned a decoy operation conducted by the Reno Police Department to weed out crime in downtown Reno. In a 3-2 decision, prevailing justices said the operation constituted "impermissible entrapment" and ran contrary to previous court rulings.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.