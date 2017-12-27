Past Pages for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017

150 Years Ago

Not to Be Found: In relation to the row in Chinatown on the 17th, Charlie Cie on behalf of the state made complaint before Justice McKeeby to the effect that Eh Chinn did, with a Colt's revolving pistol loaded with powder and leaden ball, assault, shoot, maim and wound Chen Say with intent to murder. A warrant was issued for the arrest of the offending person, but he is not to be found.

130 Years Ago

The Wabuska Herald (a semi-religious paper), deplores the degenerate times when men meet in a ring and hammer each other brutally with Queensbury rulers, twenty-four feet long.

100 Years Ago

Roads in Good Shape: Those who took the auto route to Reno for Christmas say that people who are now avoiding that way of travel for fear of adverse road conditions are missing much.

60 Years Ago

A honeymoon trip for a California couple need in tragedy Christmas Eve as six persons were injured, one seriously, in a grinding head on collision on the Clear Creek grade.

30 Years Ago

A Carson City man has found out that a backhoe won't work as a check-cashing card but if used improperly will require a person to go directly to jail. The man was arrested by deputies after driving a backhoe through two glass doors at the Carson City Nugget in efforts to reach the cashier's cage to cash a $100 check. The Nugget refuse to cash the check.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.