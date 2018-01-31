Past Pages for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018

150 Years Ago

Underground mining views: Photographers Sullivan and Ludlow have an exhibition of views taken underground at the Gould and Curry mine by aid of the wonderful metallic magnesium light. The light is brilliant, painful to the eye, but affords an opportunity to secure distinct pictures of the tunnels, caves and timbering with the workmen.

140 Years Ago

A surprise party at the Arlington House — Young ladies Misses Emma Parkinson, Nellie Musgrove, Lucy Starling and Ida Marston were promoters of a party for their teachers, Mrs. Banco and Miss Woods. They planned to surprise their teachers and give them evidence of their sentiments of good feeling.

At about 7 o'clock, the whole outfit of 50 or 60 boys and girls of Carson's public school met at the residence of Mr. Olcovich on Spear Street, where they formed a procession and marched to the Arlington House. There were recitations by the little ones, a procession into Corbett's Hall, and dancing was a sweet collation of an eventful evening. The children are to be envied of their kind and magnetic dispositions.

130 Years Ago

Recommended Stories For You

Mugwumpery: Mrs. Helen M. Gougar has developed the most elaborate case of mugwumpery. She says in Kansas and Iowa she is a Republican, in Georgia a Democrat, in Indiana a third-party Prohibitionist and in religious matters an admirer of Charles Bradlaugh, the English atheist orator.

100 Years Ago

Bad train conditions: Fourteen passenger trains passed through Sparks. The conditions on the Union Pacific are very bad. On the stalled trains they are putting in oil stoves to keep the passengers comfortable. As fast as a train is put through, the snow drifts in, fills the cuts and has to be plowed out. (Sparks Tribune)

70 Years Ago

Birthday: Howard Chambers celebrated his eighth birthday with a party given by his mother, Mrs. Edwin Chambers. Invited to the party were Virgil Bucchianeri, Dudley Kline, Jr., Tommy North, Chester Wood, Mike Stoddard, Gregg Kispert and Corkey Smith …

20 Years Ago

Harveys Casino Resort was purchased by the Los Angeles-based Colony Capital for $420 million ending the involvement of the heirs of the casino's founder Harvey Gross.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.