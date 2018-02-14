Past Pages for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018

150 Years Ago

M. Day of the Golden Eagle mill, Dayton, and John Rule of Gold Hill have made a most important discovery of a quartz ledge on the Carson river, and located the same. It is about three quarters of a mile below the San Francisco mill, and half a mile above the Franklin and Island mills. The ledge is plainly traceable a long distance, and one hundred feet in width.

130 Years Ago

The Electric Light Company is stringing its wires along Carson Street. The next session of the Legislature will have to make some arrangements by which county roads can be kept in order. The old laws will cease operating with this year and no substitutes have been provided.

100 Years Ago

(Treason from Wednesday): What constitutes treason? Chapter 10 of the Crimes and Punishments Act, following the constitution, defines treason as follows: "Treason against the people of the state consists in: 1.) Levying war against the people of the state, or 2.) Adhering to its enemies; or 3.) Giving them aid and comfort." Treason is punishable by death. No person shall be convicted of treason unless upon the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act or by confession in open court. How then can the sending of money to Germany, the gathering of people to celebrate the sinking of a troopship, the open and public sympathizing with the cause of the Germans, and numerous other acts constituting the breach of allegiance, be construed to be anything else but treason?

70 Years Ago

"Government is my principal interest," Gov. Vail M. Pittman told Boy Scouts this morning, adding that "there is nothing that I more staunchly advocate to Nevada citizens and especially to the youth of our state than knowledge and, if possible, constant interest and participation in government." The comments were made during the 11th annual Nevada scout day activities.

50 Years Ago

Former Gov. Grant Sawyer was scheduled to testify today before joint legislative committees dealing with measures to preserve the clarity of Lake Tahoe.

30 Years Ago

Controversial Carson City resident Howard Reeder, 73, has filed a lawsuit in District Court against Mayor Dan Flammer and supervisors in connection with his eviction form property that the city has declared a public nuisance.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.