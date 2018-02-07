Past Pages for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018

150 Years Ago

The coldest yet: We understand that a registering thermometer in the possession of the scientific surveying party now quartered here marked the temperature of Sunday night at 16 degrees below zero. This is another proof of the extravagance of Secretary Seward's purchase of Walrussia. For what is the use of annexing the North Pole when we can produce such iceburgish weather within the temperate zone?

130 Years Ago

Fishing is just fine now, down on Carson River and at the Mexican Dam. An ostrich egg is exhibited at Chedic's drug store. It is about the size of a sugar bowl.

100 Years Ago

Yesterday afternoon Dolphin Dressler went to his sheep camp near the poor farm, and not being able to locate either the sheep or herder in charge, only known as "Martin," he was attracted by the actions of one of the dogs which led him to a spot some distance up the mountain where two other dogs were guarding the dead body of the herder as it lay with a gaping gunshot in the lower abdomen, from a shotgun, indicating the unfortunate man had probably slipped and fallen.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

Ill for the past several months, Louis Aurouze, a resident of Carson Valley since 1906, died last night in Reno. He was about 75 years of age and operated a saddle and leather shop in Gardnerville for a number of years. He learned his trade while serving in the French Army.

50 Years Ago

The Riverside Hotel, where gamblers and divorcees once mingled on the banks of the Truckee River, was sold at public auction today to a Teamsters Union pension fund which held the first deed of trust on the property. The state closed the hotel's casino last September on a cheating charge.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.