Past Pages for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018

150 Years Ago

Pyramid Lake reservation: Mr. H. G. Parker, Superintendent of Indian affairs, reports about one thousand Piutes (sic) are at the Reservation at Pyramid Lake. For every pound of fish sold by them, they receive 10 cents.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: Hank Monk has got religion.

No police news: Still the morals of our moral city are improving.

120 Years Ago

Died: The infant son of Mr. and Mrs. H. B. McAvoy died of pneumonia in San Francisco.

100 Years Ago

Scarlet fever: Dr. Worden, county health officer, said there were 20 cases of scarlet fever in Elko County. (Independent)

70 Years Ago

Bernings' clubs: Golf clubs given by townspeople to A. (Dutch) Berning as an appreciative token for the latter's service as band master to this community are on display at Caro's on Carson Street.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Nevada Gun Dog owner and eight-year dog trainer Dave Dunbar prepares to throw a retrieval bumper. The bumper is used to teach dogs basic retrieval, hand signals and hunting commands. Pictured is Dunbar as he sits with Jesse James, a one-year-old chocolate Lab at Washoe Lake.

