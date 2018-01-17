Past Pages for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018

150 Years Ago

Runaway sleigh: Cream colored horses, belonging to the Smith livery stable and travelling in the direction of Genoa, ran away. Mr. Winston and several ladies were in the sleigh attached. The occupants jumped into the snow without serious injury. The horses damaged the sleigh and harness but were secured by someone on the road.

140 Years Ago

The storm: The stage that left Carson on its way to Genoa was blown over by the sheer force of the wind. None of the passengers were injured. One of the bridges over the Carson River was blown completely from its place. The passengers were conveyed across the stream in a buggy to Boyd's, the stage dragged over, loaded and sent on in good shape.

120 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Our great January sale. Ladies cloth 22 cents, dress goods 17 cents, plaids (wool) 37 cents. Dress patterns — fancy cloth dress patterns, sale price $3.50. Comforters, 65 cents … F. W. Day, 'Yankee Clothier.'"

100 Years Ago

World War I Meat substitutes: Vegetarian loaf: One large potato; 1 cup nuts; 1 1/2 cup bread crumbs; 2 eggs; 2 tablespoons butter; 1 small onion; 1 cup hot water; 2 tablespoons tomato pulp. Bake in a loaf pan. Serve with hot tomato sauce.

70 Years Ago

High school lunch: Mrs. Ken Johnson, president of the Carson PTA, announced that the meal price ticket for high school lunches will remain at 20 cents.

20 Years Ago

Cost of living: Two Nevada cities have a near identical cost of living index rating. Carson City scored a 106.6 and Las Vegas a 106.2. This means the cost of living in Carson City is 6.6 percent above the national average.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.