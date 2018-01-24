Past Pages for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018

150 Years Ago

Lincoln's birthday ball: A new hall at Genoa will be opened on the night of the 12th by a handsome grand ball, the occasion chosen ­— the anniversary of Lincoln's birthday.

140 Years Ago

Yank (Clement) snowbound. Yank started out the other day with his estimable consort for a little winter pleasuring and visiting to the Big Trees. A snowstorm got the better of him, and he was compelled to stop at the hospitable cabin of an old timer on the road. He is now comfortably surrounded by the beautiful willow down just in time for the summer campaign.

120 Years Ago

The cold in Nevada: The thermometer has ranged as follows — Reno 9 above zero, Carson, 14 above zero, Truckee, 3 below zero; Verdi, zero. There must be fine sleighing in the Sierra towns. Carson was 12 below zero yesterday.

100 Years Ago

To build shale plant: The directors of the Standard Oil Shale Company are to build a mill "cracking" or refining department. Otto Stalmann, the engineer of the company, was instructed to go ahead with plans and specifications with a view of having the entire plant in operation in four months. The plant will be erected in Elko and will have a capacity of 100 tons of shale a day. (Free Press)

70 Years Ago

No births in Esmeralda County: Lack of a landing field for storks was given as the big reason why no babies have been born during the past two years in Esmeralda County. There is no landing field in Goldfield, or elsewhere in the county, so newcomers to this world must arrive at Tonopah and then use a shuttle service to meet their parents. In view of these facts, we feel that the bureau of vital statistics should include a footnote in the future when given Esmeralda County a zero in births … 20 Years Ago

Boys and Girls Club: The club has vending machines and now just needs businesses to provide them with a home, one that will benefit club members. According to Travis Crowder, athletic director, the proceeds from the machines will go toward the Torch Club, a leadership club that does its own fundraising.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.