Past Pages for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018

150 Years Ago

Paper famine: The Territorial Enterprise is printed on a single quarter sheet. Its supplies of paper are detailed by the impassable state of the roads. Sorry that our own supply is so limited as to disenable us to help it out of its trouble.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: The dogs of Carson are growing more peaceable. Canine fights are now of an infrequent occurrence. Important fact. It tends to show the improving morality of the city.

110 Years Ago

New store: A new store with the motto "quick service" will open in the building formerly occupied by J. E. Richardson. A fine stock of family groceries, candies, fruits, vegetables, cigars and tobacco will be on hand. One of the features will be quick delivery to all parts of the city. A strictly cash business will be conducted, M. Harris.

100 Years Ago

Rabid dog: Owners of cattle in the Smoky Valley have suffered heavy losses as a result of animals being bitten by a rabid dog. So far nine head of cattle have been affected with rabies.

70 Years Ago

Truck stolen: A man broke into the Carson City Chevrolet garage on South Carson Street and stole a red 1947 Chevrolet half-ton pickup. According to Ira W. Helgren, manager of the Chevrolet agency, the truck was one of the newest deluxe models.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Wallace theaters, all shows before 6:00 p.m. only $4.25 — "Mr. Magoo," "Tomorrow Never Dies," "The Postman," and "Titanic."

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.