Past Pages for Thursday, July 5, 2018

150 Years Ago

All sorts: A circus is coming to town – Stickney's French and English Circus. The Mint will soon be receiving machinery by New York steamer via the Isthmus.

140 Years Ago

Scraps and dabs: The zephyrous visitation did good service. It cleared the air, cooled off the heated rooms and swept surface dust off the streets.

120 Years Ago

Fourth of July celebration: The 4th in Carson was ideal and the cloudless sky added a moderate temperature. The decorations of the Car of State and the floats were very striking and rounds of applause came from the crowds that lined the sidewalks. The Car of State was very gorgeous and Miss Lena Mara, very appropriately dressed was a splendid Goddess. Miss Milliard, as America, was also very striking costumed and looked sweet enough to paint in oil. The float representing America freeing Cuba was received with cheers with Miss Cora Combs acting as Cuba. The Indian School children turned out and furnished an Indian Goddess of Liberty.

Recommended Stories For You

100 Years Ago

(WWI) Remember the days: Sunday—one meal wheatless; Tuesday—All meals wheatless; Wednesday—All meals wheatless; Thursday, Friday and Saturday—One meal wheatless.

70 Years Ago

Nuts and Bolts by George Meyers: Well, we're back from a much needed vacation and like the postmaster, we're back at the old stamping grounds.

After sleeping in some hotel beds, we know from whence the straw came that broke the camel's back.

When we left, the hotel man offered us some views of his hotel, but we didn't need them, we already had our own views.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Ten-year old Kimberly Ruyen gets to ring the bell on the inaugural run of the Carson City Trolley, "Adeline." The Carson City girl won $100 for naming the trolley after Kit Carson's daughter.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote Past Pages for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.