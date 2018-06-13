Past Pages for Thursday, June 14, 2018

150 Years Ago

The Mountain Champion. Mr. W. F. Myers has just started a new National Union Republican paper at Belmont, Nye County, and we yesterday received this initial number thereof. Its editorials pronounce it one of the ablest advocates of the good cause; and we wish it unlimited good luck and successful mission among the voters of the "Great East."

130 Years Ago

A Curious Sight at the State Prison on Sunday. Of late the Sunday Services at the State Prison have become quite a feature and crowds go down every Sunday to see the concert, enjoy the services and hear the singing. The chaplain has departed from the orthodox line of work and instead of treating the inmates of the place to long prayers, long sermons, litanies, etc., he's taken pains to introduce some little novelties each Sunday not down on the bills of the previous Sunday.

100 Years Ago

Nevada Slacker in Washington Jail. Fred Henry Becker, arrested in Elko, Nev., as a suspected slacker, is in the county jail awaiting further investigation by the federal authorities. By refusing to tell who his friends were in this locality, and also asserting that a his father was a government official, but declining to reveal in what branch of the service he was employed, the defendant threw about him such an air of mystery that the government officials determined to conduct a thorough investigation of his activities.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

The first cooking lesson of the Four C's 4-H club was held Tuesday in the home economics room of the Carson High School. For their first meal the girls prepared French toast, hot chocolate and strawberry shortcake.

50 Years Ago

The legal counsel of an anti-fluoridation group said Monday his group would sue Washoe County to keep the names "fluoride" and "sodium fluoride" off a fall election ballot.

30 Years Ago

Two children who tragically drowned Friday afternoon gained access to an indoor swimming pool through an improperly locked door at an east side apartment complex late Friday afternoon. The bodies were in the pool up to a half hour before paramedics arrived.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.