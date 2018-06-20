Past Pages for Thursday, June 21, 2018

150 Years Ago

Josh Billings says: "The alligator is not a natif (sic) of No England (sic); he is too useless a critter to be born there. He belongs down South, and resides in the same swamp that the copperhead does."

130 Years Ago

About half past 6 last evening Mrs. James Savage had her leg broke by a cow stepping on it that she was milking at the time.

100 Years Ago

It is only a little over two weeks to the Fourth of July and as yet no move has been made in this city to celebrate the day even in the most modest fashion. Is it to be overlooked altogether? And particularly in this most auspicious and critical year!

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

New construction and building alterations in Carson for the month of May is estimated at $6,157.90.

50 Years Ago

A full schedule of aerial activities for Carson's first air show has been announced for the Carson City air show this weekend.

30 Years Ago

Carson City has started a new organization to cure teenage boredom called Teen Vaccine — Carson City's Cure for Boredom. Since its inception, the program has sponsored dances, barbecues and bike rides.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.