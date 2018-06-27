Past Pages for Thursday, June 28, 2018

150 Years Ago

To the southeast of us, says the Belmont Reporter, are a number of thrifty settlements established under the auspices of the Mormon Church, concerning which, until within the past year, but little has been known by the gentile population even in this portion of the United States. They have an admirable system of irrigation directed by the Church leaders…indeed causing the desert to bloom like a rose.

130 Years Ago

Pure Luck. Josie Kelly won the $35 watch at the Wilber Company performance with a ticket she picked up on the street. The drawing was fair and their was loud applause when the little lady came forward.

100 Years Ago

Lake Tahoe is one spot on the earth where the pangs of war have not been perceptibly felt. Reservations, particularly from the east, continue to come in until there is now a waiting list of hundreds of applicants at the lake resorts. Unless there is some way of accommodating the ever increasing crowds many people will be obliged to look elsewhere. Carson City should be made the chief gateway to Lake Tahoe.

70 Years Ago

The Kit Carson Riding club, with 52 mounted persons participating, conducted a moonlight ride last night to a canyon several miles west of Carson. Lunch and coffee were served and the members spent some time singing around a camp fire, and riding back to Carson after the moon had risen.

50 Years Ago

Washoe County Dist. Atty. William Raggio today became the first of the three announced candidates for the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate. Lt. Gov. Ed Fike will file tomorrow afternoon.

30 Years Ago

The Public Service Commission slashed a $10.7 million Sierra Pacific Power Co. rate hike request to just $3.4 million Friday with Chairman Scott Craigie questioning the construction of a new $50 million office building.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.