Past Pages for Thursday, June 7, 2018

150 Years Ago

Sad News. John Mundell, a printer and formerly partner of Phillip Lynch in the publication of the Gold Hill News, died recently at Suisun, Calif.. Mr. Mundell was about 30 years of age, and was a stepson of Mr. Lynch. His death was caused by an overdose of morphine taken for the heart disease.

130 Years Ago

Judge Cary returned from Reno yesterday with two thousand small black bass and 30 large ones. They will be kept at the hatchery until suitable waters are found for them.

100 Years Ago

Nevada will nearly double its quota of $75,000 in the Red Cross war fund drive according to returns that have reached the offices of the state council of defense from all but three chapters in the state.

70 Years Ago

A timely program centering around Memorial Day featured this week's meeting of the Carson City Rotary Club. Pete Rezek was program chairman and Rev. George Smart of Stewart was the speaker of the day. Rev. Smart told of the first Memorial Day in America when in 1867, women placed flowers on the graves of those who fell during the Civil War.

50 Years Ago

Notes from Sadie. Sade Grant was the hostess to the members of the Thimble Club Friday evening. Carson were the evening's diversion. Present were Mesdames Merle Easley, Dora Bath, Ruth Kelly, Lillie Sanger, Mable Brown and of course, Sadie.

30 Years Ago

Cheryl Evse, Cathy Pollard and Paula Schofield are all being considered as the Carson City Chamber of Commerce "Woman of the Years."

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.