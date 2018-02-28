Past Pages for Thursday, March 1, 2018

150 Years Ago

The Mint: A recent letter from Colonel Curry contains the gratifying statement the he has succeeded in securing the requisite machinery for the Mint and has such other assurances of complete and speedy success as to justify him in promising that the institution will be finished and turning out coin as early as next August. Bully for Curry, and bully for the Mint!

130 Years Ago

There was a packed house last evening at Odd Fellows Hall to witness the rendition of the programmer prepared by the Misses Barrett, in honor of the anniversary of the birthday of the poet Longfellow.

100 Years Ago

Lance Deady received in the mail this morning his final acceptance papers, which assign him to service in the 319th regiment of engineers. His brother Bert had his assignment to the same regiment yesterday and they will both depart on tomorrow evening's train to report for duty at Camp Fremont.

70 Years Ago

Carson's long-awaited "grudge" match between the oft-playing Dutch Mill town hoop aggregation and the ever-popular Carsonites has been set for Saturday night in the local gymnasium.

50 Years Ago

Like all historical events the State Prison War (1873) has been related with many exaggerations; one of the most dramatic of these tales pictures a cannon set up in front of the prison gates ready to fire a blast when (Lieutenant Governor) Denver in the nick of time lowers the flag and surrenders. Well, that's a good story, but it is not true. After all, fact is usually better than fiction. (From part of an article by Myrtle T. Miles on Gov. Bradley and Lt. Gov. Denver's eviction as warden of the Nevada State Prison).

30 Years Ago

Carson City was the only area in the state to show gambling declines in 1987 as Nevada gaming industry won a record $3.925 billion.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.