Past Pages for Thursday, March 15, 2018

150 Years Ago

Sierra Seminary's "Jubilee House:" We saw the jolliest, liveliest, rollickingest company that our eyes ever got a sight of in this happy land of the sage. Rose little maidens, laughing little boys, roguish little girls, nimble-footed lads who forgot their stilts, and young ladies and middle aged folks felt themselves become frolicsome by the very contagion of good cheer and unalloyed mirthfulness. There was a regular feast of nice things — cakes, pies, cold meat, tea and coffee, chocolate, candy and all that sort of thing in lavish profusion. Be reminded there still are happy hearts and unstinted joys, better than the books tell. Misses Clapp and Babcock deserve commendation.

140 Years Ago

Squibs: The Railroaders are at work decorating the Theater Hall in a beautiful manner for their ball. It is stated on good authority we are going to have grass in Capitol Square this coming summer. May it be so; and if not, we shall have to ask some pertinent questions.

130 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Carson Theater, John Piper, Manager, Abbey's Double Mammoth 'Uncle Tom's Cabin' Company. 2-Uniformed Brass Bands-2 White and Colored. A laugh for every minute-smiles and tears blended together. Two comical, ludicrous musical Marks! A pack of ferocious, man-hunting bloodhounds. The two greatest topsides on earth. Impersonated by the distinguished Serio-comic Queen of Song and Operatic Prima Donnas, The Hyer Sisters …"

100 Years Ago

Arbor and Bird Day: Governor Boyle has proclaimed April 12 as Arbor Day and also Bird Day. The people of Nevada and teachers are asked to give practical recognition to the character of the day, not only by planting trees and shrubs and providing shelter and protection of birds, but by giving lessons on the value of trees and on the pleasure contributed by our feathered friends.

70 Years Ago

Historic pageant in Genoa: Utah Pioneer Day will be held at the Genoa Fort and stockade. Attending the session will be representatives of the L.D.S. church, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce. An old-fashioned family style picnic will be provided. Five thousand people are anticipated to attend.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Members of Scott Building Movers winch the 320-ton Wild Bill's Motel into the intersection of Saliman Road and Highway 50. The building is being moved to East Long Street.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.