Past Pages for Thursday, March 22, 2018

150 Years Ago

Going away: Dr. William G. Wayman and wife are leaving the sagebrush to live in some more inviting region. This move is deeply regretted by their neighbors and friends. On behalf of their acquaintances and associates in Carson, we wish them pleasant voyages where they may go, and promise them a hearty "welcome home" should they ever return. (Mrs. Wayman was the former Margaret Ormsby, whose husband was killed in the Indian Wars).

140 Years Ago

The Railroaders Ball (continued from Wednesday): Supper at the Ormsby — At midnight the dancers took a recess for the purpose of regaling themselves with supper at the Ormsby House. Each gentleman took his lady in the direction of the banquet hall. In the dining hall there was a candy locomotive and cars of the most delicate and exquisite workmanship. On another small table was a monster fruit cake with an illuminated jumble pyramid in the middle. On the grand pyramid were three large hidden music boxes, playing soothing airs. Everybody had a huge time and the occasion will not be forgotten …

130 Years Ago

Indian school: Reno is clamoring for the Indian School on the grounds that the committee recommends the words "Carson City" be stricken from the bill. The citizens of Carson raised the money, purchased the ground and donated it to the government. It would be a rank breach of faith to locate it anywhere else.

100 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Announcing our 1918 Spring Opening — A complete showing of the newest creations in spring wear, including a smart and dainty assortment of hats, suits, coats, afternoon dresses, skirts and footwear. The new Summer Wash Gods are here with brilliant new patterns in sheet crisp voiles, cotton and silk mixtures, taffetas, pones, etc."

70 Years Ago

Birthday: Celebrating the 67th anniversary of his birth is Deal Smith, foreman of the state printing office, a position he has held since November of 1924. He isn't the oldest employee. It is that of Arthur Bordewich, a pressman. Bordewich began working for the state in 1908. When Smith was asked if they were going to throw him a party, he said, "We work over here — no parties, no pink teas, no nothing."

20 Years Ago

Broken windows: Hackers were able to shut down Window NT computers from coast to coast. Windows NT, a popular operating system, crashed, but no information was stolen. Hacking works by sending a barrage of invalid data.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.